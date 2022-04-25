Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers confirmed line-ups: Four changes for PNE

Alan Browne, Patrick Bauer, Emil Riis and Gren Cunningham returned to the side in what looked PNE manager Lowe’s strongest available XI.

Out of the side went Ali McCann, Liam Lindsay, Josh Earl and Ched Evans – McCann and Lindsay dropping to the bench, while Evans was out with an injured toe and Earl wasn’t in the matchday squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Emil Riis

Skipper Browne teamed back up with Daniel Johnson in the attacking midfield slots after recovering from a glute injurry, with Bauer in the heart of the defence – he had missed the Fulham game due to discomfort in his Achilles tendon.

Up front, Riis and Cameron Archer resumed their strike partnership.

Top scorer Riis had been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury scoring in the win over Queens Park Rangers on April 9.

On the bench was there was a substitute’s role for 17-year-old Mikey O’Neill who made his senior debut late on in the QPR game.

O’Neill had since been back playing in the youth team and reserves but earned another call.

Former PNE scholar Tyrhys Dolan was on the bench for Rovers who come to Deepdale needing a victory to keep their play-off chances alive.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Johnson, Cunningham, Archer, Riis. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Rafferty, McCann, O'Neill, SInclair, Maguire.

Blackburn: Kaminski, Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton, Pickering, Travis, Rothewell, Buckley, Hedges, Brereton-Diaz, Gallagher. Subs: Pears, Ayala, Zeefuik, Edun, Dack, Dolan, Poveda.