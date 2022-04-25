Ryan Lowe wants Preston North End's transfer targets to have a vision of his intentions at Deepdale

Behind the scenes, PNE manager Lowe has been planning the close-season recruitment, identifying players who he thinks that can help the club climb the Championship table next season.
It promises to be a big summer for North End, with the squad having a much fresher look about it in 2022/23 as Lowe aims to put his stamp on it after using a largely inherited group of players since his arrival in December.
Lowe said: “I want players and agents to look at Preston North End and say ‘Yes, I can see what they are trying to do there’.
"Hopefully the next couple of games can help that but I like to think that in the last four-and-a-half months when I’ve been in this job, people have seen a different Preston North End and a different style.
"I hope that the players I would like to recruit want to be part of something I think can be successful.”
Lowe is understood to be scouting a couple of targets this week, with him revealing that he was booked ‘on a flight’ for one such mission.
He will have a number of slots to fill in the squad over the summer, goalkeepers, wing-backs and strikers on the wanted list.
As part of the recruitment process Lowe will speak with all targets, the personal touch going a long way in the manager’s eyes.
Lowe said: “I will take time out to go and watch them, when we can speak to the players I will do that.
"I will let agents know that I’m there watching players, that is a big thing. Players want to feel a little bit loved, they want a manager to sit down and spend some time with you to show what they are trying to do.
"Our recruitment will be like that, I will have spoken to every player we sign.
"I will look in their eyes and see what they are going to give me back, you can get a good idea of them doing that.
"Sometimes you don’t even talk about football, you might talk about family – it gives you a rough guide to where they are at.”