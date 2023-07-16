Where Preston North End’s 9 signings from last season are now including Hull City new boy - gallery
Preston North End swooped to sign a number of players last season as they competed in the Championship
Preston North End signed nine players over the course of last season under current boss Ryan Lowe. They brought in six new faces last summer before bringing in a further three new players in the last January transfer window ahead of the second-half of last term.
The Lilywhites ended the campaign in 12th place in the Championship table and were six points off the play-offs in the end. Here is a look at where the additions they made are now, with a few having moved on for new challenges elsewhere, and others sticking around for a bit longer at Deepdale...