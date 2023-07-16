Preston North End signed nine players over the course of last season under current boss Ryan Lowe. They brought in six new faces last summer before bringing in a further three new players in the last January transfer window ahead of the second-half of last term.

The Lilywhites ended the campaign in 12th place in the Championship table and were six points off the play-offs in the end. Here is a look at where the additions they made are now, with a few having moved on for new challenges elsewhere, and others sticking around for a bit longer at Deepdale...