Where Preston North End’s 9 signings from last season are now including Hull City new boy - gallery

Preston North End swooped to sign a number of players last season as they competed in the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

Preston North End signed nine players over the course of last season under current boss Ryan Lowe. They brought in six new faces last summer before bringing in a further three new players in the last January transfer window ahead of the second-half of last term.

The Lilywhites ended the campaign in 12th place in the Championship table and were six points off the play-offs in the end. Here is a look at where the additions they made are now, with a few having moved on for new challenges elsewhere, and others sticking around for a bit longer at Deepdale...

1. Tom Cannon

He remains at Everton but is being linked with another loan exit this summer.

2. Josh Onomah

The former Tottenham Hotspur is a free agent after leaving Preston at the end of June.

3. Ben Woodburn

He remains under contract with Ryan Lowe’s side.

4. David Cornell

The goalkeeper has a year left and provides back-up between the sticks.

