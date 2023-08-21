PNE manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will focus on transfer business for the next three days as the Lilywhites look to strengthen.

North End’s sixth signing of the summer was Jack Whatmough on August 2nd. Since then, PNE have been waiting to bring more fresh faces through the door. Lowe is desperate to boost his front line, with Will Keane the only fit senior striker at Deepdale as things stand. Wing-back is another position Preston are looking to bolster.

Everton striker Tom Cannon has been targeted all summer long, after his successful loan spell in the second half of last season. There has been Championship competition for his signature, but North End have been the leading candidates to strike a loan deal throughout.

But, with 11 days of the window left, Cannon remains an Everton player and was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa. Lowe has been pleased by his side’s return of seven points from the first three Championship matches, but off the pitch he knows there is vital work still to do.

“We’ll just have to get on the phone, because we need some movement,” said Lowe. “We cannot keep slogging the players who are there; they’ve got to have some time. But we’re obviously governed by other people in the transfer department, so we’ve just got to make sure we do the right things.

“The transfer hat will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then we have to turn our attention to another tough game against Swansea. We’ve got everything in place. We’re all ready to go; we are just waiting on others. We’re the least of other people’s worries really aren’t we?