Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson

Ryan Ledson’s preparation for the new season at Preston North End wasn’t ideal, but after three games in a week he’s feeling in far better nick.

It’s season number six at Deepdale for the midfielder, who has experienced a bit of everything over the years: being on the fringes of the team, winning the Player of the Year award and frustration on the sidelines through injury. One thing which has always remained with Ledson, though, is his appetite for battle and enthusiasm for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 25-years-old and father to a baby boy, Ledson is looking to use all his learning from years gone to his and the team’s advantage. He is in early for press duty early on Thursday morning, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday. It’s another massive club for PNE to lock horns with, but Ledson believes the manner of last weekend’s win over Sunderland should have confidence high in camp.

“I think it’s all being on the same wavelength,” said Ledson. “I’m not saying that we just bang the ball, because we certainly don’t. We play some nice football, but with everyone being on the same wavelength you know that the ball is going into areas and you can get yourself in that position to pick up seconds, play from there and get the ball wide.

“We’ve got lads who can cross the ball, so it’s just about getting in there, then mixing it up and causing teams problems. We’ve been playing two in the middle - me and Ali McCann - so it’s more or less the same. Especially this year, we’ve gone sort of longer so it’s about battling in there, second balls, fighting for it and then obviously playing when we get it. So, that sort of benefits me and what I like to do.”

As mentioned, Ledson endured some challenges in the summer as PNE headed to Spain and then had a busy pre-season schedule to get through. Having played 40 games last season though, on the back of knee surgery in March of last year, Ledson is placing demands on himself to get through another long, testing Championship season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, personally, it was a hard one because I got sick in Spain,” said Ledson. “Straight after the game I wasn’t well, so I was done in for about a week. I got home and then picked up an injury in one of the games. My knee swelled up, so that was another week. It was stop-start really, so it was good to get three games in a week last week to get my minutes back. Getting 90 minutes on Saturday, I do (feel up to speed now). I feel a lot better for that.

“I do have problems with my knee; everyone knows that. It does play up every now and then and I’ve got to manage it really well, to keep turning out the games. So, hopefully this year I can do the same again because I think I was available for every single game last year. If I can do that again, it’ll be good. Sometimes, if I need a day I take a day. Then, going home and being on my game ready machines to make sure I’m fit and ready. But listen, it’s fine, you are a professional footballer and you’ve got to be professional.”

Ledson has overseen plenty of change during his time as a Preston player and this summer has been another case of it. Last season’s loan stars departed along with club stalwart Daniel Johnson, but Ledson is taking encouragement from the early signs shown by North End’s new recruits - especially Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane.

“I played against Keano for a couple of years,” said Ledson. “He’s been in and out of the Championship and League One hasn’t he? He has been brilliant since he’s come in; especially his hold up play, for such a big lad. His touch and the way he moves is quality. He’s added goals to his game; last year he got 12 in the Championship and he’s got two in two already. And do you know what? He’s a top lad as well. A great lad and he’s fitted in really well. So yeah, made up with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mads is a good lad. He’s getting used to sort of the English way of going about it. He has been a breath of fresh air. A great player - he’s elegant on the eye isn’t he? He looks quality and is quality. I fancy him to put it away when he goes through on goal or gets a shot from outside the box. Mads is only 24, is he? So, he’s in to replace DJ - who was a 30-year-old, experience pro and fantastic for us. We all know that.

“But, if Mads can come in and chip in with goals and assists, then it looks like a decent replacement. You’ve got to remember that he’s a young lad coming over from Denmark. He needs to find a place to live; his girlfriend is coming over. You forget that he’s a normal lad as well, not just a footballer that you see on a Saturday.

“He has got to view apartments, get himself sorted and get used to the food here or what have you. He’s got loads of his stuff to get over here, so you’ve got to give him time. I think he wore the same gear for about a week! All the lads are helping him out. But, to be fair, he’s settled in really well and started well.”

One signing which would raise the roof at PNE is the return of Tom Cannon from Everton. Ledson is well aware of that and hopes to see the striker - whom he knows well - come back to Deepdale for another loan spell. Cannon attended Preston’s pre-season friendly against Aberdeen as a guest of Ledson’s, but it remains to be seen whether North End can lure him back before September 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he just came to see the lads!” said Ledson. “It got made up as a massive thing, but last week Alvaro came to watch. Obviously, they’ve made relationships and connections so he just came to watch the lads and was in the player’s lounge afterwards - just catching up really!

Ledson added: “I travelled in with him didn’t I for six months? Me and him in the car, last year, so I’ve been speaking to him. Listen, everyone knows how much he loves Preston and we love him - fans, staff, players. But, at the end of the day he’s an Everton player isn’t he?

“So, I can’t say too much, but I know he loves this place. I always speak to him anyway. He lives round the corner from where I grew up. It’s out of our hands isn’t it really? It’s up to Everton to make a decision and TC to make a decision.