England nod for former Preston North End loan hotshot Cameron Archer

The 21-year-old had previously represented the U20s this season but is now making the step up to the U21s.

In his two games for the previous age group, Archer came off the bench against Portugal and started agaisnt Germany, in a defeat and victory respectively.

England’s U21s have four games during the upcoming camp, all UEFA U21 Championship qualifiers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Cameron Archer celebrates scoring the only goal of the game in front of the Blackpool fans.

They will play Czech Replublic away, June 3, 5pm, before playing Albania in Chesterfield two days later, kick off at 7:45pm.

There is then a trip to Kosovo for a 7pm kick off on June 10 before rounding off the qualifiers with another home game, three days later at Huddersfield Town’s John Smith’s Stadium, welcoming Slovenia for a 7:45pm kick off.

Archer is in the squad alongside some big names, like Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon, Liverpool pair Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot, Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe and fellow Aston Villa man Jacob Ramsey.

It is hoped that North End will be able to recruit Archer for another season, having spent six months on loan Deepdale last season.

In his first loan at Championship level, the young striker netted seven times in 20 appearances and won the goal of the season award for his winning striker against Blackpool.