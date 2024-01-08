3 . Dan Gore - Manchester United

Gore was linked with a move to Deepdale in late December. The 19-year-old has featured for United's first team and a loan move this month could be sanctioned by the Old Trafford side - in order to aid his development. But, the Daily Mail - on the back of links to Preston - reported that a move to the Lilywhites is 'unlikely' and that the Red Devils would favour a switch to League One instead. PNE boss Ryan Lowe was asked about the links to Gore and admitted he did like the player.