Preston North End are expecting a relatively quiet January transfer window, but the rumour mill has still been in full flow.
There is a focus on outgoing business at Deepdale this month, which would then allow PNE to potentially inject their squad with added quality. Having spent around £3.5million to sign Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer in the summer, North End's budget is limited this month and the loan market could present Preston with the best opportunity to recruit.
Here are all the players to be linked with a possible January move to North End, so far.
1. Isaac Hayden - Newcastle United, on loan at Standard Liege
The Magpies midfielder is on a season-long loan at Belgian outfit Standard Liege, but PNE are one of four Championship clubs to be linked. The Telegraph has reported that Preston are keeping tabs on Hayden’s situation, along with Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers. Hayden is surplus to requirements at Newcastle and was linked with Luton Town in the summer, but a move overseas transpired. According to Football Insider, the Magpies are said to be in favour of cutting short the loan and sending Hayden to an English team.
2. Matthew Sorinola - free agent
Preston are reportedly keen on free-agent wing-back Matthew Sorinola.
According to TEAMtalk, Ryan Lowe is a fan of the 22-year-old - who has recently seen his contract at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise terminated by mutual consent. However, if the rumour is to be true, Lowe faces competition for the former MK Dons defender, who can operate on either flank. Indeed, it’s been claimed that Championship rivals Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke have also been keeping tabs on the player.
3. Dan Gore - Manchester United
Gore was linked with a move to Deepdale in late December. The 19-year-old has featured for United's first team and a loan move this month could be sanctioned by the Old Trafford side - in order to aid his development. But, the Daily Mail - on the back of links to Preston - reported that a move to the Lilywhites is 'unlikely' and that the Red Devils would favour a switch to League One instead. PNE boss Ryan Lowe was asked about the links to Gore and admitted he did like the player.
4. Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United
Just before Christmas, The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported that PNE were in the race to sign Gelhardt on loan - along with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, with Leeds open to letting their player leave on loan. His game time has been limited this season, after making 35 appearances in the Premier League and spending time on loan at Sunderland last season. Gelhardt scored three goals and assisted as many in his 20 appearances for the Black Cats. Photo: George Wood