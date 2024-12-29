Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He will spent a month with the club

Preston North End goalkeeper Tommy Davis has secured a work experience loan to Ramsbottom United.

The 19-year-old will stay with the North West Counties Football League outfit until February 1, 2025. It is the second move of his career so far, having spent time with Bamber Bridge earlier this season.

Davis was one of four youngsters retained by PNE in the summer, along with Kaedyn Kamara, Cole McGhee and Kacper Pasiek.

He has trained with the senior squad but match action has predominantly come for the Under-19s. Davis started in Ramsbottom’s 2-1 win over Squires Gate on Saturday.

The club are managed by Steve Wilkes, who is Preston-born and played a handful of games for PNE in 1987-88. The former Morecambe and Southport man has been Ramsbottom boss since May 2023.

His team are second in the league table - level on points with Bury who have played one more match. Ramsbottom have 64 points on the board from their 29 games.