The new PNE pair played together briefly at Stoke City

Daniel Iversen believes fellow new signing Jordan Thompson will be a valuable addition to Preston North End.

The Northern Ireland midfielder was the Lilywhites’ first recruit of the summer, with him swiftly snapped up after leaving Stoke City. Iversen was second through the door, this time on a permanent deal having spent 18 months on loan at Deepdale, previously.

Thompson and Iversen were followed by Pol Valentin, Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison, with Paul Heckingbottom now looking to strengthen his squad further as pre-season friendlies begin next week.

Iversen is desperate to get back playing regularly again, with his one recent run of games having been on loan with Stoke. There, he was a team mate of Thompson’s for the second half of the 2023/24 season, as the Potters finished 17th.

When asked about the midfielder, the Dane said: “I was only there for half a season but I know him, yeah. He is a good lad in the dressing room and also on the pitch, he’s one of them who gives 100 per cent every game. He can play different positions too, so will give some versatility to the coach as well. But yeah, a really good guy in the dressing room.”

