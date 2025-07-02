Cole McGhee | PNEFC, Ian Robinson

A former PNE youngster has secured a move to the Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have added Cole McGhee to their Under-21 ranks after his exit from Preston North End.

The defender was one of five second-year scholars to be let go this summer, having had a brief stint on loan at Chorley earlier this year. McGhee was included in the match day squad away to former club Coventry City, in February.

Now, he makes the move to Hillsborough with the Owls confirming that six youngsters have signed professional contracts. McGhee was one of three external additions, with Denny Oliver and Harry Evers arriving from Lincoln and Liverpool, respectively.

“They have potential...”

Academy Manager Jonathan Pepper said: “The three lads who have come in, I think they will really add something to the squad and they have potential to challenge around the first team in future, but we have to be patient. Cole McGhee came in on trial last year from Preston.

“He’s a left-footed centre half, good on the ball and he likes to defend, we saw that in key games last year against Brentford and in matches at Hillsborough. They’ve all signed because they have potential. If they get the opportunity to step up they have to be ready and it’s nice to give these opportunities to players.”

The news comes at a time of major turmoil for Wednesday, with player wage payment issues for the second month in a row. That has reportedly led to a handful of first team players requesting to leave the club, while head coach Danny Rohl looks set to depart.

