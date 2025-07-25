Ninth signing of the summer transfer window for PNE

Preston North End have signed Andrija Vukčević on a three-year deal.

The Montenegro international spent one week on trial with the Lilywhites, during their pre-season camp in Spain. He featured against Getafe as Paul Heckingbottom’s side drew 0-0 with the La Liga outfit.

Vukčević was then invited back to England to spend time training with PNE at Euxton. The 28-year-old has done enough to earn a contract with Preston, who were looking to strengthen on the left side of defence.

He was a free agent this summer after leaving Mexican club Juarez, who signed him for a reported €1m two years ago. Vukčević spent last season on loan at second tier Spanish side FC Cartagena. He has represented Montenegro on 18 occasions.

Speaking to iFollow PNE, Vukčević said: “I'm really happy to be here. Since day one, everyone has been kind to me since I joined them in Spain. They helped me with everything I needed.

“I’m really, really delighted to be here. Now I want to showcase my abilities to show what I can do on the pitch and I'm sure that we're going to share some beautiful memories together.”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom added: “We’ve been really happy with Andy since he joined us out in Spain.

“He has a great attitude in training, gives his all every day, and he’s shown what he can do in the friendlies he’s played in. He gives us real pace and power down the left-hand side of the pitch and adds to our options in that area.”

