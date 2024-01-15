Preston North End's Lewis Leigh

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says Lewis Leigh deserves all the credit for earning himself a League Two loan move.

Crewe Alexandra snapped up the 20-year-old this week, for the rest of the season. Leigh had spent the first half of the campaign with National League high flyers Bromley - which prompted fifth placed Crewe to make their move early in January.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, having penned pro-terms back in 2021, the midfielder will look to earn himself an extension at Deepdale - by impressing in Crewe colours. As for PNE boss Lowe, the level of Leigh's loan pleased him as well as the Bromley displays.

"Yeah, he definitely has (impressed)," said Lowe. "I think Crewe have seen that. Crewe are big on taking lads - although he is not non-league, he's our player - who've gone out and performed at that level. He has been one of the best players in their team and helped get them to second in the division. That is credit to Lewis.

"He's gone out and we've been wanting that for ages. I think our young lads definitely need to go somewhere like Crewe, or League Two clubs. They are good enough in my eyes, but Lewis obviously chose to go to Bromley. And I think Freddie (Woodman) had a big input in that - which is fine.

"Andy (Woodman), his dad, loved him as a player and was gutted to lose him, but understood the fact that he could go and play league football. We will keep monitoring Lewis now and as I say, he's still a baby. His contract runs out at the end of the season but go on, go and earn a new contract with us and see where it takes you. I think that will definitely be the message to Lewis."

As for North End's other young pros, Mikey O'Neill's loan deal at National League North side Southport expired on January 6 - with another move for the forward a possibility. As for first year pros Josh Seary and Noah Mawene, though, Lowe thinks it will be best to keep them in-house.

"Seary has actually been outstanding, all season," said Lowe. "We will probably keep him around now, just in case. His training, and Mawene's - the two of them have been fantastic. So, the two of them will probably stay because there is no need for them to go out on loan really.