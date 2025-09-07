Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Thierry Small, Jack Walton, Daniel Jebbison, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Alfie Devin, Lewis Dobbin and Harrison Armstrong all arrived in Lancashire during the summer.
But there are a number of former North End players who are still on the search for a new club since the close of the transfer window.
We’ve taken a look at the 10 ex-Deepdale regulars who remain free agents heading into the new season.
1. Josh Omomah
Onomah was released by Blackpool at the end of last season, after a one-year stay at Bloomfield Road. The winger featured 18 times for the Seasiders last term after a campaign without a club. He registered 13 outings for North End during the 2022-23 season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Josh Harrop
The striker has been without a club since the conclusion of his short-term contract with Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2024. Harrop spent five years at Deepdale where he scored 13 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions. | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
3. Paul Huntington
Centre-back Huntington spent time training with League One Bradford over the summer as he eyed a second chance at Valley Parade. The 37-year-old didn’t earn a contract with the Bantams and departed in July. The experienced defender spent 10 years at Deepdale, where he amassed 306 appearances. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. Josh Ginnelly
Ginnelley, who registered just 11 appearances for the Lilywhites, is a free agent after having his contract mutually terminated by Swansea City earlier this week. He had 12 months remaining on his terms in south Wales. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth