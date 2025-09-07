The 10 former PNE players still free agents after the close of the transfer window.placeholder image
The 10 former PNE players still free agents after the close of the transfer window. | Getty Images

The 10 former Preston North End players still free agents after close of the transfer window

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Sep 2025, 14:36 BST

PNE were busy in the summer transfer window, with 12 new faces arriving through the doors at Deepdale.

It was an impressive transfer window for PNE, with Paul Heckingbottom adding 12 new faces to the squad.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Thierry Small, Jack Walton, Daniel Jebbison, Odel Offiah, Andrija Vukcevic, Alfie Devin, Lewis Dobbin and Harrison Armstrong all arrived in Lancashire during the summer.

But there are a number of former North End players who are still on the search for a new club since the close of the transfer window.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 ex-Deepdale regulars who remain free agents heading into the new season.

Your next PNE read: 'Has been key' - Preston North End star on season so far, new-look squad and 'great' signing

Onomah was released by Blackpool at the end of last season, after a one-year stay at Bloomfield Road. The winger featured 18 times for the Seasiders last term after a campaign without a club. He registered 13 outings for North End during the 2022-23 season.

1. Josh Omomah

Onomah was released by Blackpool at the end of last season, after a one-year stay at Bloomfield Road. The winger featured 18 times for the Seasiders last term after a campaign without a club. He registered 13 outings for North End during the 2022-23 season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The striker has been without a club since the conclusion of his short-term contract with Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2024. Harrop spent five years at Deepdale where he scored 13 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions.

2. Josh Harrop

The striker has been without a club since the conclusion of his short-term contract with Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2024. Harrop spent five years at Deepdale where he scored 13 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions. | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Photo Sales
Centre-back Huntington spent time training with League One Bradford over the summer as he eyed a second chance at Valley Parade. The 37-year-old didn’t earn a contract with the Bantams and departed in July. The experienced defender spent 10 years at Deepdale, where he amassed 306 appearances.

3. Paul Huntington

Centre-back Huntington spent time training with League One Bradford over the summer as he eyed a second chance at Valley Parade. The 37-year-old didn’t earn a contract with the Bantams and departed in July. The experienced defender spent 10 years at Deepdale, where he amassed 306 appearances. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
Ginnelley, who registered just 11 appearances for the Lilywhites, is a free agent after having his contract mutually terminated by Swansea City earlier this week. He had 12 months remaining on his terms in south Wales.

4. Josh Ginnelly

Ginnelley, who registered just 11 appearances for the Lilywhites, is a free agent after having his contract mutually terminated by Swansea City earlier this week. He had 12 months remaining on his terms in south Wales. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paul Heckingbottom
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice