Preston North End’s first signing of the summer is Jordan Thompson after his release from Stoke City

With the utmost respect to Jordan Thompson - who appears to be a measured, honest and determined individual - this wasn’t a glitz-and-glamour start to Preston North End’s summer transfer business. But, it is a start, and reviews of the Northern Ireland international - from those who have watched or worked with him - are largely positive.

And if there is one football club where Thompson’s best traits as a footballer will be wholly appreciated, it may well be this one. PNE acted swiftly to swoop for the departing Stoke City midfielder, after his contract in the Potteries came to an end with 178 appearances in the bank.

Naturally, there will be comparisons to Ryan Ledson. North End waved goodbye to a long-serving midfielder of their own this summer. Someone fuelled by passion; someone who ‘got it’. Ledson was about as obvious with all of that as you can be and people will miss his personality at Preston.

Thompson should go some way to filling that void of graft and grit - two things that appear to be a guarantee from the 28-year-old. The fact manager Paul Heckingbottom was willing to let Ledson leave to sign Thompson, would suggest he believes the midfielder can bring a little bit more to the party.

That is unlikely to be in the creative department, but greater control may be something Thompson is able to offer - as well as balance given the fact he is left-footed. The versatility will also be a significant appeal to Heckingbottom, who wants his team to be flexible and adaptable.

He has welcomed this summer for a while and the opportunity it will give him to make changes to the squad. But, the PNE boss has also stressed the importance of North End not losing what they ‘are’. Thompson - described as ‘unflashy, reliable and hard working’ by Stoke’s reporter - should add value in that regard.

It will be about what the Northern Irishman does on the pitch, of course, but a quick glance at the comments on Thompson’s recent social media posts show how highly he is thought of by team-mates. And in terms of the type of player Heckingbottom wants in his team, Thompson undoubtedly looks an ideal match.

Football matches are war to the Preston boss; that is a mindset he is trying to instil among as many people connected with PNE as possible. Every single one of them is of equal importance to him. It’s not rocket science to conclude he wants players whose attitude, training and performances reflect that.

North End also felt too nice in certain fixtures last season. Thompson isn’t going to carve opposition teams open for fun; Thompson will probably run and tackle as hard as anyone. His understanding of the game - taking information in and carrying it out on the pitch - has also been praised. That is something Heckingbottom will love.

This has edged on the side of positive so far, and with how negative football can be there is something to be said for getting behind a new player - not writing them off before they have even kicked a ball. That said, you could forgive anyone for not being overly excited by signing number one of the summer.

It is perhaps as predictable as it gets; Thompson is unbelievably Heckingbottom, and unbelievably Preston. With Ledson leaving, how refreshing it would’ve been for North End to have swooped for someone up-and-coming, to compete for a place in a midfield that does lack youth.

With North End set for a summer of potentially 10 new signings, there were always going to be some safe swoops and free transfers. Fittingly, Thompson will be viewed as the platform and base in Heckingbottom’s team - and he is first through the door. In a way, the success of his signature may be dictated by who follows him.

Thompson is a cog in a machine that still needs a lot of work doing to it. Add some much needed spark, flair and creativity around him and the greater part he will likely play, as a standard-setter, experienced campaigner and top professional. He proved himself at Stoke - which is far easier said than done - and must now do so at Preston. There is no reason why he cannot.

