Preston North End have a busy summer transfer window in store with significant change to Paul Heckingbottom’s squad anticipated.
Four loan players in Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Ryan Porteous and Jayden Meghoma are heading back to their parent clubs. PNE will also say goodbye to a number of their out-of-contract men, with Ryan Ledson’s departure announced earlier this week.
There has already been a sale, too, as Layton Stewart makes the permanent move to Swiss outfit FC Thun. Naturally, most attention will be on who Preston bring in - former loan favourite Daniel Iversen has been linked with a return to Deepdale.
The window opens in early June and North End will certainly be eyeing early business, to get themselves up and running ahead of Heckingbottom’s first full season as boss. With the opening of the market eagerly anticipated, we asked the PNE faithful for one player they’d like to see signed this summer.
Here’s who they came up with...
