Preston North End have a busy summer transfer window in store with significant change to Paul Heckingbottom’s squad anticipated.

Four loan players in Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Sam Greenwood, Ryan Porteous and Jayden Meghoma are heading back to their parent clubs. PNE will also say goodbye to a number of their out-of-contract men, with Ryan Ledson’s departure announced earlier this week.

There has already been a sale, too, as Layton Stewart makes the permanent move to Swiss outfit FC Thun. Naturally, most attention will be on who Preston bring in - former loan favourite Daniel Iversen has been linked with a return to Deepdale.

The window opens in early June and North End will certainly be eyeing early business, to get themselves up and running ahead of Heckingbottom’s first full season as boss. With the opening of the market eagerly anticipated, we asked the PNE faithful for one player they’d like to see signed this summer.

Here’s who they came up with...

Your next PNE read: Transfer exit confirmed as striker completes permanent move

1 . Thierry Small (Charlton Athletic) The versatile wide man has been linked with a handful of Championship clubs, including PNE, and is out of contract with the Addicks this summer. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sean Roughan (Lincoln City) The 21-year-old centre-half is out of contract at Sincil Bank this summer and reportedly a target for Bolton Wanderers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Harvey Knibbs (Reading) The 26-year-old has racked up 20 goal contributions in League One this season, having managed 17 in the previous campaign. He has one year left to run on his deal with the Royals. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa) PNE's 2024/25 Player of the Year will return to his parent club this summer. He said he'd be open to coming back to Deepdale but that it will ultimately be out of his hands. | CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales