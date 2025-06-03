Pol Valentin | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

PNE and Derby County have been linked with a move for Pol Valentin

Preston North End are reportedly close to signing former Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin.

The Lilywhites were linked with a move for the Spaniard last week and the Sheffield Star are now suggesting that a deal is close to getting done. Valentin left the Owls this summer upon the expiry of his contract, after two years at Hillsborough.

He was signed by Xisco Munoz but predominantly featured under Danny Rohl for the Owls, and made 77 appearances in total - scoring two goals. Valentin, 28, is a versatile defender who operates on the right - Derby County have also been linked.

The Spaniard left Wednesday along with Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, and Mallik Wilks this summer. He played 37 games in all competitions last season, starting on 15 occasions.

North End have a vacancy at right wing-back after losing last season’s Player of the Year, in loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden. A move for Hull City defender Cody Drameh has also been made; whether that will be pursued remains to be seen.

The Star’s report states that Valentin has been spotted in Manchester, ahead of a possible move to Deepdale. There is no picture of the defender, or mention of who he was with, but it is strongly suggested that a move to PNE is in the offing.

North End have concluded two pieces of business already, bringing goalkeeper Daniel Iversen back to the club on a permanent basis, and swooping for midfielder Jordan Thompson after his departure from Stoke City.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom stated that the Lilywhites would need to do a mixture of business this summer, but did imply he would prefer permanent additions. The capture of Valentin would see a third free transfer done and dusted.

