Ian Robinson

He becomes Preston North End's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

Preston North End have signed Thierry Small on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old’s contract at Charlton Athletic was up this summer and he has joined the Lilywhites, instead of signing fresh terms with the promoted Addicks. Training compensation, due to Small’s age, has been agreed with Charlton and he will officially become a PNE player on July 1.

Speaking to in-house media, after joining, he said: “I’m over the moon. It’s an exciting time, a big part of my career now, and I just can’t wait to get started. Speaking with the manager here, I feel like this was the next step for me to take.

“For me, it's just to keep on learning, keep on developing and I feel like Preston's the best club for me to do that whilst helping the team and hopefully achieving some success.”

Small, a former Everton and Southampton youngster, joined Charlton in February 2024. He scored three goals and assisted seven in his 62 appearances for the Addicks. Earlier in his career, the powerful wide man had loan spells at Port Vale and St Mirren.

He was linked with Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Oxford United and Derby County this summer. Small is PNE’s fourth signing of the summer and follows Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson to Deepdale.