First words as Pol Valentin signs for Preston North End after departure from Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End have announced the signing of Pol Valentin on a three-year deal.
The Spaniard arrives at Deepdale after spending the last two seasons at Sheffield Wednesday, for whom he made 77 appearances. Valentin, 28, saw his contract expire at Hillsborough this summer and PNE have swooped in to secure his signature - Derby County were also credited with interest.
Valentin told in-house media: “I’m feeling so happy to be here. Since they called me, they made me feel like ‘You’re going to feel at home. You’re going to feel like you’re in a family.’
“I’m very proud. I’ve spoken with different people that played here, for example Bambo (Diaby), and people who know the manager or how the club is. They told me about the club and said they’re the best club for me. I didn’t have any doubt to come.”
Valentin will officially become a Preston player on July 1 once his contract expires at Wednesday. The right-back represented six clubs back home in Spain, including Valencia B and Sporting Gijon, before moving to Yorkshire in the summer of 2023. He follows fellow new recruits, Daniel Iversen and Jordan Thompson, to Deepdale.
Your next PNE read: The Sheffield Wednesday verdict on Pol Valentin
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.