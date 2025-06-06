Peter Ridsdale and Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE have signed Daniel Iversen, Jordan Thompson and Pol Valentin

Free transfers were always going to form part of Preston North End’s summer transfer business and the Lilywhites have wasted no time in getting three of them through the door. This is not the time for final judgement; a lot more activity is anticipated. The reaction to the signings so far? Not bad, on the whole. That could absolutely change, mind, depending on what PNE manage to do over the next couple of months.

When you’re signing around 10 new players - Preston may not end up reaching that number but surely won’t be far away - not every addition is going to blow you away. And when you’re working on a restricted budget, which rarely increases, you cannot splash cash on all of your recruits. With PNE looking for an edge, from time-to-time they may need to try and get more out of players than other clubs managed.

Of course, anyone pulling on the white shirt for the first time ought to be backed to the hilt - no doubt Pol Valentin and Jordan Thompson will. A magnificent reception for Daniel Iversen is as good as guaranteed upon his return. In a way, the Dane’s arrival feels separate to the others. Everyone knows and likes him; the aim is simply to get the goalkeeper back to his best. A four-year deal is a big bid of faith in him to do that.

While North End have added outfield Championship experience in Thompson and Valentin, and players who come across as the right people, you could forgive anyone for reserving enthusiasm and excitement just yet. The pair were not free agents because they turned down fresh terms; instead let go. A three-year deal has been given to Valentin after he spent two at Sheffield Wednesday.

Both are 28-years-old, so this is all about the here and now. In you come, to make an immediate impact. The hope will be for them to thrive in a new environment, with fresh motivation. It is a squad game and there is no reason why both players cannot make a valuable contribution over the course of a gruelling season, where everyone is required - as well as different skill-sets. Owls and Potters supporters did have some good things to say and, as touched on, both characters look like they will fit in..

The other thing to note is this has clearly been led by Heckingbottom, who did not shy away from venting his frustration at several things last season. We know the PNE boss is massive on personality, flexibility and mentality. If he appeared on the ‘High Performance Podcast’ they would be his non-negotiables. It is not the way a lot of clubs do it nowadays but it’s obvious the North End boss has pushed for Valentin and Thompson, as opposed to data pointing Preston in their direction.

Iversen, if he can find form again after not playing for 12 months, will be a tidy pick-up for nothing. North End’s other business to date feels merely like a platform being laid; some safe and steady building blocks put down. PNE have kept the transfer funds they do have to one side so far, and are yet to strengthen in the final third. You cannot blame them for shifting cash towards those signings, assuming that’s the plan.

The key now is to land the attacking targets they have identified, and bring in some younger players who can become assets for the club. A lack of future planning, or clear club identity, means a season-by-season approach is almost inevitable. It is therefore no surprise to see Heckingbottom want players like Thompson and Valentin - whom he will have full trust in to take instructions on board and carry them out.

To not even try and sign younger players, whom supporters naturally get excited by and right behind, would be inexcusable. Thankfully, three signings is only the start and there’s a long way to go yet, with money available and the loan market yet to really kick into action. If Preston can now add some difference makers, and youthful spark, the business they’ve already done will look a lot more sensible.

