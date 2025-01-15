Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have made the one signing so far in the January transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom insists all avenues are being explored as the Lilywhites aim to strengthen in the transfer market.

There are two-and-a-half weeks left for clubs to conduct business. So far, PNE have signed defender Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle for a reported £1.5million plus. Jeppe Okkels has been loaned out to Aberdeen and Layton Stewart has headed to FC Thun temporarily - though both of those deals include buy options.

Transfer speculation has not been in short supply over the last couple of weeks. Left wing-back is believed to be Preston’s priority but not the only position being looked at. Heckingbottom, after beating Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, was asked whether things have progressed on the transfer front - and if North End are now limited to loans or still exploring permanent additions.

“Always, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, I hope (there is budget left to spend). We're looking at everything. Honestly, we're looking at everything. Loans are obviously easier.

“But if we're spending money on a player then it's got to be someone who's going to be good for the club for the foreseeable.

“Who is going to help us now and help improve the squad? But likewise have a longevity that could potentially make the club money.

“Or, they're here and helping the club for the next five, six, seven years. We've got a lot of players like that now, you know? So if we're spending money, they have to fit certain criteria.”