The summer transfer window opens on June 14

Talks have taken place with Preston North End transfer targets in recent days, ahead of the summer window opening on Friday.

It’s another important summer for the Lilywhites, who had an inconsistent third season under Ryan Lowe but ultimately finished 10th in the Championship. North End brought in eight players last summer and will be busy once again, as Preston’s boss looks to push his team into play-off contention.

PNE could well be without a couple of key players, next season, in captain Alan Browne and loan star Liam Millar. The former is yet to sign a new contract and extend his ten year stay at Deepdale, while Millar will return to FC Basel and could demand too high of a transfer fee. PNE also released experienced defender Greg Cunningham and midfielder Ben Woodburn.

Manager Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale have vowed to recruit first team ready players, who will improve the starting XI. And it’s understood that discussions have been held with three potential new recruits in the last few days - all for different positions. Preston chiefs are currently overseas and the hope is that deals can be sorted.

There is said to be quite a lot of ‘scope’ for business, with funds to be made available. As always though, the loan and free agent market will likely be scoured by North End too. Preston are having to plan for Browne to leave, although the Irishman is contracted until the end of June and has an offer on the table.