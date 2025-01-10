Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE were said to be interested in the Crystal Palace wide man

Preston North End are not expected to make a move for Crystal Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the 32-year-old earlier this week, along with Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers. Clubs in the MLS and Netherlands were also said to be considering a swoop for the Ghana international.

However, the Lancashire Post understands that Schlupp is not someone being targeted by PNE at the moment. The Eagles man has been limited to 14 substitute appearances across all competitions for Oliver Glasner’s side this season.

Schlupp does play in the position Preston are now looking to bolster after the signing of Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle. That is left wing-back, with Jeppe Okkels having gone to Aberdeen on loan and PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom keen to use Kaine Kesler-Hayden on the right more often.

Speaking on transfers this week, Heckingbottom said: “It's constant work to try and get players in. It's pointless me talking about it all because 99% of the time, nothing comes to fruition. You have to do the work for that one little thing you might get over the line. In a window in particular, it's just relentless. Bang, bang, bang, constant, constant.

“And I think people are getting used to that here now. That is exactly what it needs to be like because you don't want to miss an opportunity. Short-term (signings)... we've had moments this season where we've had players out and could’ve massively done with short-term - whether it's been when we've been without forwards, whether it's been on the left-hand side when Robbie was out and Hughesy was out.

“So, certainly short-term is a big plus. But if we're signing players that are our players, then it needs to be for the long-term. Can we lower the age of the squad? Can we generate and sign players who are potentially assets for us going forward? That just makes business sense as well.”