Finlay Cross-Adair | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

He made his debut for PNE against Stoke City in October 2022

Finlay Cross-Adair has been spotted on trial at Fleetwood Town, playing a handful of games for the Cod Army’s Under-21s side.

The 19-year-old recently returned from a loan spell at Prescot Cables - Cross-Adair played seven games for the Northern Premier League Premier Division side. His contract at PNE expires in the summer of 2025, having signed professional terms back in December 2022.

The front man debuted for his boyhood club in October of that year, at home to Stoke City. He also came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion, under former boss Ryan Lowe, in the Championsip.

The year of 2023 would prove to be turbulent for the striker. In June, Cross-Adair appeared in court and later pleaded guilty to assault of a woman - causing actual bodily harm. He was handed an 18-month community order.

Then, in October, the teenager was involved in a serious road traffic incident - having joined Annan Athletic on loan. Cross-Adair was taken to hospital and had two operations, with his knee needing to heal. He was discharged at the end of that month.

Back in January 2024, ex-boss Lowe said: “He is back, yeah. I think he has had the all clear off the surgeon, to say he can start doing some minimal exercise now. He had something in his stomach which took a bit of time to heal.

“But, he is on the mend. He is looking well and has a bit more beef on him now; he lost a lot of weight. The surgeon has looked at his knee and said everything looks fine, so he'll start slowly. He won't be anywhere near the levels; it's probably next season now for Fin.”