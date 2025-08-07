Exclusive: Preston North End closing in on Tottenham Hotspur transfer swoop
Preston North End are close to completing a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine, the Lancashire Post understands.
The Lilywhites have made nine signings in the transfer window so far but manager Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the need for attacking reinforcements. One of those was an attacking midfielder, with Devine’s arrival set to boost the manager’s options in the final third of the pitch.
Devine, who hails from Warrington, was snapped up by Spurs’ academy from Wigan five years ago. He had a loan spell in 2023/24 with Port Vale in League One, before heading to the Championship with Plymouth Argyle in the January. Last season saw Devine head to Belgian Pro League side Westerlo, for whom he scored six goals.
It’s believed an option-to-buy could be inserted in the agreement, but that the fee may make a permanent swoop challenging for PNE. Millwall and Wrexham are understood to have enquired about Devine over the course of the summer. He is under contract at Spurs until 2027, having made two appearances for the first team.
Devine has represented England at U16, U19 and U20 level. For Vale, the 21-year-old scored three goals and provided three assists in 26 outings. During his stint with Argyle, Devine failed to find the back of the net but set up two goals in 15 appearances. He turned out for Westerlo on 32 occasions last season.
