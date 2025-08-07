PNE start the season at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says the club are having to focus on loan and free signings.

The Lilywhites have been busy this summer, bringing nine new faces through the door. Five of those were free transfers in Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Jordan Thompson, Andrija Vukcevic and Michael Smith.

Daniel Jebbison is the one loan signing, while compensation was owed to Charlton for Thierry Small. Odel Offiah is believed to have cost around £1m from Brighton, while Jack Walton arrived from Luton for a modest six-figure sum.

Heckingbottom made it clear, after the pre-season friendly at Bolton Wanderers, that he wants to add a goal scoring midfielder, one-v-one attacker and ‘different’ type of striker to his group before September 1.

The Lilywhites have been linked with the likes of Richard Kone and Callum Lang over recent weeks, with reports of bids between £2-3m. Heckingbottom’s latest comments, though, suggest that permanent additions are unlikely as things stand.

On whether PNE are having to look at loans more now, he said: “Yeah, loans, frees... not many frees now. Loans, generally the young talent dropping out of the Premier League starts to happen now, onwards. They're coming back from the tours now, their league starts next week but even then that can be even later, going into when they've done all their business. But it's a market that we need to look at and we need to try and get some good young talent out of the Premier League if we possibly can.”

On the lack of business in the overseas market, he added: “Loans are harder from abroad. No frees that we saw that are dropping from abroad. We're happy with the frees that we did with Dan, Jordan, who were strong in the Champ, then we capitalised on the one with Smudger coming out of Sheffield Wednesday, which we're really pleased about. And then loans, they are difficult to do from abroad unless it's someone looking to get a fee further down the line.

“And maybe a loan with an option or an obligation further down the line. It's tough, yeah, it's difficult. Not the easier ones to get hold of because the competition's fierce; the easier ones to do financially, or just logistically, are the local ones where it's just all about someone going out and getting games and then they're going back to the parent club”

On whether players need to leave for more to come in, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, at the minute it's frees and loans and trying to stretch as much as we can and push and push. Obviously, like I said, that can change if people want to come and sign our players. At the minute I'm wanting bodies in though rather than out.

“So, if we did sell a player for example, that's another two we need because we need his replacement as well as someone else I'm after. I want to be adding, not taking away from the group. I'm clear in the positions that I want and we need to be as aggressive as we possibly can, and as astute and brave as we possibly can, to get them in.”

When asked if PNE are not in a position to be making permanent bids, and it’s now frees and loans, Heckingbottom said: “No, not at the minute. Yeah, frees and loans, yeah.”

The North End boss reiterated that he is pleased with the business Preston have managed to do, and that it’s now about adding quality to the XI in attack - ‘finishing the job off’ as he put it. As for those who’ve already come through the door, though, there is one side to PNE’s squad which he feels has been boosted.

“Athleticism, good athleticism,” said Heckingbottom. “The squad was an old squad in the Championship... your physicality wanes and drops, of course it does. But with the change in personnel, we're losing a lot of relationships, we're losing a lot of know-how. So we are, it's sort of like starting again and this is the first window of it, which is exciting and good but we have to keep building.

“Some of the players we've added we are really pleased with, if you look at it like-for-like... they've added to the group. But again, it's untested at this level as well so we have to make sure that they seize the opportunity and want to show how good they are at this level - and win games.”

