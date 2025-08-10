PNE got their Championship campaign underway on Saturday afternoon, with a trip to the capital to face QPR.
Despite falling behind on the stroke of half time through a Ben Whiteman own goal, Milutin Osmajic opened his 2025-26 goal-scoring account three minutes into the second half.
His 48th-minute effort was enough to share the points at Loftus Road as Paul Heckingbottom’s men started their season with a draw.
Indeed, there were 1,322 Lilywhites supporters who made the trip to west London for the opening day fixture, who made their presence known in the away end.
With photos provided by CameraSport, check out our fan gallery from Saturday’s stalemate against QPR.
