Preston North End midfielder Mads Frokjaer is being backed to thrive in his second season at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites signed the Dane for a reported £1.2million last summer, from Danish Superliga side Odense BK. He scored three goals and provided eight assists for Ryan Lowe’s side, with a total of 41 appearances made across all competitions. Frokjaer found himself in and out of the team during the first half of the season, but his game time increased in 2024.

The return of Emil Riis helped the Dane, who also liked playing with loan man Liam Millar. PNE signed the 24-year-old on a contract until 2027 - as well as a creative spark, he is an asset for the football club. Frokjaer’s performances certainly caught the eye of Preston legend Paul Gallagher, who liked what he saw from North End’s number ten.

“A good footballer, (who) needs to play in my opinion,” said Gallagher. “Playing with good players, I had it with myself - when you’ve got an Aiden McGeady, Callum Robinson or someone of that ilk, you just give them the ball. I want to watch them take people on. I used to love just giving the ball to these guys who could make something happen. So, Frokjaer is kind of the same isn’t he?

“I think a year, for him and (Milutin) Osmajic, they will learn and they will understand what it takes to play at this level. It takes time, but sometimes you’ve got to give them the opportunity of 8-10 games to really see how they adapt and get on. It was his first year and he will probably have thought the physicality and intensity of the league is tough.

“If you can adapt quickly, you are a top player. And I think you started to see that, as the season went on. He started to influence the games and he’d do things where you thought ‘ooft’. He wants to slide balls in behind doesn’t he? When you’ve got a player who can do that magic - this is just my opinion on how I want to play - I’d have him in the team.

“And I’d be saying to other lads around me, like when we had a McGeady, that I don’t mind doing these hard yards and getting you the ball - as long as you are assisting, scoring, willing to do that bit of tracking back or understanding how to press. I don’t mind the bit behind you. We will get you the ball, don’t worry.