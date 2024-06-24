Preston North End's Paul Gallagher | Camera Sport

PNE legend speaks to the Lancashire Post about his 10 years at Deepdale

It took just six months for Preston North End to hook Paul Gallagher, but he had to wait five-and-a-half years to pull on the shirt again. He would go on to make 313 appearances for the club and establish himself as a club legend - his quality a major factor in the promotion from League One and stability as a Championship side again.

Gallagher arguably got better with age, always looking to affect the game and finding new ways to do so - a player who belonged with the ball at feet, whether it be a 40 yard switch straight to foot, free kick delivered on a plate or sizzling strike from the penalty spot sent soaring into the net. A great of the modern era for Preston, the affection first set in during a 19-game loan spell.

“Paul Simpson was manager and I remember leaving in the January, when Alan Irvine came in,” Gallagher reflects, sitting in his lounge at home. “I really liked Alan and they were trying to strike a deal. It didn’t happen and I ended up going back to Stoke, but I always remember thinking: ‘I want to go back there’. I didn’t achieve what I went there to do; I was young and naive. They were trying to buy me. The consortium came up with the money, but all of the deal wasn’t right and I was gutted to be fair. It was the last day of the window.

“It was always in my mind to go back, because I felt like I owed the club something as they took me on loan and gave me the opportunity to play. And I felt I owed the fans something, because they’d backed a young player. So, when the opportunity to come back came, I remember being in the office at Leicester. I was with the guy who’s job it was to recruit more money for me to go out on loan. I had loads of Championship clubs coming in - Ipswich, Barnsley, Millwall - who were willing to pay more money. I sat in his office and said: ‘I’m only going to Preston North End’.

“I knew Simon Grayson from my time at Blackburn and he made it very clear he wanted me to go there. I looked at the squad and thought we could go up. Preston were League One at the time, but it comes back to something inside me just wanting to prove to the fans I was a good player. I knew the Championship clubs were coming in, but at the time I just wanted to go for Preston and luckily it went through. I think Preston might’ve only paid a fifth of my wages, but I stuck my feet in because I wasn’t going anywhere else. I spoke with Peter (Ridsdale) and told him he had my word that I wanted to come back, let’s just make it happen. Thankfully, it was October time and I was delighted to come back.”

It didn’t take long for Gallagher to make an impression in his second stint, with a classy hat-trick scored against Barnet in the FA Cup. He’d grab the match ball again before the 2013/14 campaign finished, with 10 goals scored in total. However, the season finished in heartbreak for Simon Grayson’s team as Rotherham United beat them in the play-off semi-finals. There was no doubt in Gallagher’s mind about returning, and getting the job done the following season is something he still smiles about today - as he looks back on it.

“I was absolutely devastated (after Rotherham),” he said. “Even though Leicester had gone up to the Premier League that season and I had another year there, I remember being in the changing room at Rotherham just devastated. It was written in the stars that it wasn’t for us. Joey obviously scored an unbelievable goal in the first game, the technique was ridiculous - one of the best I have ever seen. I then scored a free kick in the second leg which went straight in, but Rotherham were one of those teams to be fair - a strong, hard, physical team.

“In the changing room, even though Leicester had gone up, I remember telling Simon that I wanted to come back next year. I felt like I had unfinished business and couldn’t leave on that, so on the first day of pre-season I drove back to Leicester and spoke to my agent to say: ‘Get me back to Preston’. They got the deal for another loan and that season was unbelievable. I felt like I’d let people down, again - I always used to look in the mirror and think I should’ve done more. Simon had a great appetite for getting ‘ready’ players and getting the best out of them. That squad was really strong; Simon had these contacts. I felt we had the strongest team, but with that came pressure. If we got a goal in front, I always felt we would cruise it.

“That’s no disrespect to the league, I just felt we were a league above. But, Bristol City were strong and MK Dons managed to stay with us. Going into the final day at Colchester, they were playing to stay in the division so we knew it was going to be tough. I think the play-off experience from the year before helped us and Simon had a great way of dealing with it. Winning those play-offs was magical - we didn’t even concede a goal. Wembley, what an unbelievable experience. I had hurt my calf against Chesterfield, but I wasn’t missing it for anything. I was there for a reason, to help the football club get back to the Championship. Climbing those stairs, that feeling and seeing the faces of the Preston fans was excellent.”

After his third loan spell at North End, Gallagher became a permanent PNE player as the club prepared for life back in the Championship. Consolidating in the second tier was never a concern for him, given the squad Simon Grayson had assembled and the characteristics within Preston’s dressing room. In the summer of 2017 though, Sunderland swooped in for him. Gallagher sees the funny side of that morning at training.

“In that summer, again, clubs were interested in me and offering a better financial package but I wasn’t interested,” said Gallagher. “I just wanted to be somewhere I felt: ‘This is where I want to be’. The club represented who I was really and I felt like I had won the trust back from the fans. I really enjoyed being at that football club, with everyone who was there. We just got on really well at Springfields and it was a family club. That’s why I signed and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I remember the first day of pre-season and Simon was addressing the players, in terms of: ‘This is what we’ll be doing’.

“This is about half nine, at breakfast and we weren’t training until 11 o’clock. Come 11, he was nowhere to be seen! He’d gone to Sunderland, but he was going for a massive opportunity and he’d been really successful at Preston. He got promotion and then went 11th, back-to-back - and don’t forget the players he signed. But yeah, we went out on the grass and I said to Glynn Snodin: ‘Where’s Simon?!’. He was like: ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ Come on, you’re assistant manager, what do you mean you don’t know?! He didn’t even have his training kit on, Glynn. I was quite lively about the place, so I was just having a laugh and saying: ‘Oh, you’re going as well aren’t you?!’ Next minute, he was off! So we ended up having Alan Kelly taking the training.”

The Lilywhites were left seeking a replacement ahead of the new season and a degree of uncertainty set in, given the stability Grayson had instilled. But, Preston moved swiftly to appoint Alex Neil and it was a decision which instantly impressed Gallagher. The era started with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at home - and the manner of the performance that day excited North End’s number 12 greatly.

“When we got him, I thought we’d found a good one because I’d watched Norwich in the (2015) play-offs and you could see how aggressive they were,” said Gallagher. “You could tell straight away that he meant business, with his meetings. Alex is quite honest and probably didn’t realise the quality he’d inherited. It was a tough pre-season, but with a big tactical aspect. He was very clear: ‘This is how we are doing it, I believe we can do this and if we do we’ll give ourselves a chance’. Everyone bought into that, because we had young players full of energy and older players who could understand and hold them back.

“We had a really good blend of that, when Alex came. After the first few weeks of training, we were thinking we’d be strong. The first game against Sheffield Wednesday, we were all over them. I wasn’t involved, but I was tired just watching - the intensity we played at. The first season, we just missed out by two points. I think that was our best chance of getting to those play-offs - a good, hungry team with no fear. The team felt right up there and I don’t think anyone liked playing against us. There was the Derby game, where Alan (Browne) missed a penalty and we conceded a crap free-kick - that game haunts me. I always look back and think: ‘I should’ve taken that penalty’. I had a good record, but Alan had took one previously and scored. It could’ve been a different story, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

Neil is someone Gallagher evidently learned a lot from and was inspired by. Earlier this year, he looked back on his time at Deepdale and how the team always felt a couple of players away from a strong promotion push. That’s something Gallagher agrees with and is quite happy to talk about. It is ironic in a way, given that he felt Preston were missing what Gallagher himself boosted the team with, during the League One days.

“To be honest, I used to get frustrated because I’d come to Preston to help them get to the next level,” said Gallagher. “When we ended up selling Callum, Jordan and Greg, no disrespect to the other lads coming in, but I just felt like they were happy to just be here. And I understand why, but we wanted to get to the next level - do you know what I mean? For them to do that, they have to play 9/10 every week - whereas if you get those top Championship players, they can play at a six or seven out of 10 and still be really, really effective.

“I used to get a bit frustrated, because I thought we just needed one or two top signings who had been at the level and understood how to get to the next level. And, sometimes when they are not playing too well they can still affect the game and do something - just that little spark or bit of gold dust you need to get you over the line. I get why people got frustrated and I also get we had a budget structure and were trying to find assets for the club. I agree with that, but when you are that close and can feel it you just think: ‘Come on’. But, top players are hard to get because everyone wants them, don’t they?”

As the conversation ends, Gallagher takes it upon himself to send a message to the Deepdale faithful. The club is very much in his heart and always will be - the Scot wanted to make sure the first interviews he did post-Potters were about PNE. Winning promotion, competing in the Championship and representing the club in both a player and coach capacity made it a very special decade in his life.