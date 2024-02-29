Bobby Clark and Liverpool team mates

It has been a whirlwind few days for Liverpool's young players and Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has been paying close attention.

It's no secret that the Lilywhites' manager is a huge fan of the Reds - who won the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last weekend. Virgil van Dijk headed in the winner in extra time, after Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns had come off the bench for a depleted Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few days later, Jurgen Klopp's side progressed in the FA Cup as Danns and fellow teenager, Lewis Koumas, got on the score sheet. PNE have been linked with Clark in the past and Lowe will always keep an eye on the best youngsters coming through at Anfield.

"Listen, we know about all of the young lads," laughed Lowe. "We've known about them for some while and I'm not just saying that because they are now in the Liverpool team. There's a big gulf - and it might sound mad this - from playing in the FA Cup fourth round against a Championship team, and playing in a Carabao Cup final, when your energy and enthusiasm at coming on the pitch is just like 'wow'.

"They are all good players, certainly. The problem you do have and the problem Liverpool will have, with those type of players, is that they are around the first team now - so they will be thinking 'well why should I really go on loan somewhere?'. Whether they are looking at the bigger picture, I don't know. There is obviously going to be change at Liverpool at the end of the season, so you don't know if they are going to play or go out.