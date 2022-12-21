The 17-year-old made the move to Anfield from Newcastle United last August, and has featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

According to The Chronicle, Preston are keeping an eye on the youngster and would be interested in bringing him to Deepdale on loan.

Famous father and early career

Preston North End are reportedly interested in Bobby Clark (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The forward is the son of manager Lee Clark, who has managed the likes of Huddersfield Town and Blackpool.

During his dad’s stint with Birmingham City, he trained with the Blues’ academy.

After moving back to the North East, Clark opted to join Newcastle.

Move to Liverpool

Bobby Clark was recently in Dubai with Liverpool (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

His time with the Magpies came to an end last summer, when he opted to make the move to Merseyside for £1.5million.

Back in February he signed his first professional deal with Liverpool, penning a five year contract.

Upon announcing the news, the club described him as someone “showing fine technical skills and an eye for goal.”

In 23 league games for the U18s he scored 13 goals and assisted five.

First team involvement

During the Clark was involved in the Reds’ pre-season trips to Thailand and Singapore, and has since gone on to feature in competitive first team games.

After being an unused sub in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, he came off the bench in the 83rd minute for his senior debut in Liverpool’s 9-0 victory over Bournemouth.

He also made his first start in an EFL Cup tie against Derby County at Anfield, as well as getting minutes in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League.

Most recently, he has been in Dubai with Klopp’s side as part of club’s mid-season friendlies.

Discussing his game time so far this season, he told the Liverpool’s club website: "I came on when it was about 8-0, so no pressure.

"I think about it all the time really because it was a dream come true.

"For about five hours before the (Derby) game, I was just so excited. I couldn't wait to step out at Anfield."

International football

Clark has also represented England at youth level, playing for the U16s and the U18s.

Preston interest

