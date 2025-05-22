Cody Drameh of Hull City | Getty Images

The Lilywhites have made a move for Hull City defender Cody Drameh

Preston North End are showing interest in signing Cody Drameh from Hull City on a permanent deal.

Full-back is one of many positions which manager Paul Heckingbottom will be keen to strengthen, having lost loan duo Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jayden Meghoma - the former of whom won all three Player of the Year awards at Deepdale. Drameh, 23, is a versatile option and has plenty of Championship experience under his belt.

Preston made midfielder Jordan Thompson their first signing of the summer and have been linked with goalkeeping pair Daniel Iversen and Filip Marschall. Lots of business is anticipated from North End and Drameh, who is believed to be keen on a move to PNE, would fill the void at full-back.

The defender has several years still ahead of him in his career but is not short of exposure in the second tier. Drameh came through at Leeds United and had loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town - whom he won promotion with via the play-offs - and Birmingham City, prior to joining the Tigers last summer.

Heckingbottom is very conscious of recruiting the right people as well as players. So, what have managers said about Drameh to date? During his first loan move away from Elland Road, in Wales, then-Bluebirds boss Steve Morison spoke in glowing terms about the full-back. He won Cardiff’s Player of the Year and Young POTY in 2021/22.

Major impression made

"You have to look at how quickly he covers the ground, how quickly he makes those moments just look easy, then he gets to the end bit and he's calm enough to make that pass,” said Morison in February 2022. “If he keeps playing like that, they'll have some player on their hands next year. If they don't, I'll be the first to put my hand in the air to ask if I can have him back! I would say it will have been a very good loan for him. We play to his strengths and he's a lovely kid to go with it."

A few months later, Morison said: “I don’t think anyone else in the league would mind having him. He has been top drawer. He is a great kid and he deserved all the awards he’s got. He is a top example to any of our young players, if they want to know how to get to the top and be as good as him – take a leaf out of his book. He has a strict plan each match day. Coach journeys, he is watching a video masterclass in one-v-ones.

“If any of our young players want to know how to get to the top, that’s how he got to the top. He is investing in himself. He is already top drawer and he is trying to get to the top. He came out in Champions League football boots the other day and he said, ‘That’s where I want to get to’. He will get there. He has got that in him. If we had 11 Cody Dramehs we wouldn’t be far away.”

Preston were linked with Drameh in January 2023, when he made the temporary switch to Luton Town - who went on to win the play-off final. Rob Edwards was in charge at Kenilworth Road at that time and once again, the verdict was positive.

“He is showing more and more confidence, more belief, more physicality in his game as well,” said Edwards, in April 2023. “He is a young player that has got a real bright future. We’ve been delighted with him since he walked through the door. He’s a young player... but he’s settled so fast and his performances are just getting better.”

After returning to Leeds that summer, Birmingham swooped in to sign Drameh on September 1. John Eustace brought him through the door but Wayne Rooney was appointed as his successor in early October, and the Manchester United legend lasted a mere 15 games. Eustace, who is now reportedly trying to bring Drameh to Derby County, was impressed by what he saw.

“He has been top,” said Eustace. “There is a lot of pressure on Cody coming in from a big club. He hasn’t had many games before coming to the group. I think you can see every time he plays his performances are getting better and better. He is a top performer and we are fortunate to have him here.”

