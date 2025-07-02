The next wave of Preston North End scholars has been announced

Another summer means a new influx of new Preston North End scholars, with the latest first-years now confirmed.

The Lilywhites have signed up 10 new players, who will spend two years in the academy with the hope of earning a professional contract. As seen in recent years, though, PNE can now keep the youngsters on for one more year as under-19s.

The club’s Head of Coaching, Michael Stringfellow, has provided insight - via the club website - into Preston’s first-years. Two goalkeepers are on board. One is Brandon Milne, who joined as an U14 and is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.

The other is Jonathan Swift, who stands at 6ft5 and has been at North End since he was an U11. In defence, Ethan Jackson was snapped up from Crewe as an U15s - he can play right-back or right centre-back.

Charlie Whalley is another player capable of operating in the heart of defence, but is predominantly an athletic central midfielder. Harvey Nickson is a versatile midfielder whose been with Preston for a long time.

There are a couple of football connections among the group, too. Jamie Forshaw, is a relative of Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Adam. Harvey Gerrard is the son of ex-Cardiff and Huddersfield defender, Anthony. Both are midfielders.

Winger, Marshall Longson, is a relatively fresh recruit from Stoke City and gained experience playing for the U19s last season. Striker George Gryba is another fairly new addition out of grassroots football.

Fellow forward, Michael Ayodele, is the second front man signed up. The former Burnley man impressed against PNE and the Lilywhites managed to bring him in. He featured against Manchester United in the FA Youth Cup last year.

Who are the second year scholars at North End?

It can be hard keeping up with what stage Preston’s young players are at, especially when they are in and around the first team on occasions. The following players are in the second year of their scholarships with the club:

Ben Fitton, Ben Robinson, Charlie Forwood, Clayton Lescott, Ed Nolan, Isaac Lam, Joe Blake, Josh Muir, Li-Bau Stowell, Maddox Banks, Muhammad-Raiyaan Haji, Somto Ifezue

