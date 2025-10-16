Ali McCann | Ian Robinson, PNEFC

New contract at Deepdale for the Northern Ireland international

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann has extended his contract until 2029.

The midfielder’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2027. McCann, 25, joined for a reported £1.2m from St Johnstone, in 2021. He has gone on to make 143 appearances in a PNE shirt while continuing to represent Northern Ireland on the international stage.

McCann told iFollow PNE: “I’m buzzing to be fair. I feel really settled here and I’ve really enjoyed my time, so I’m happy it’s continuing. I think where the club and the squad is now and how we’ve started this season has been unreal. It’s probably one of the best I’ve been a part of, if not the best since I’ve been here.”

The number eight has been a regular in the PNE XI when fit, while featuring in every league game this campaign. He has scored four goals in total for the Lilywhites. Manager Paul Heckingbottom recently hailed the midfielder’s impact on the team, while challenging him to take his game to the next level.

On the news, Heckingbottom said: “It’s a no brainer from our point of view. Ali was really clear that he wanted to stay. He loves it here and he wants to be a part of things, so I think it was really sensible from both sides and everyone got what they wanted, which is great.”

