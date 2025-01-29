Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE man has headed out on loan

Preston North End youngster Kian Best has joined Bohemians on loan until June 30.

The 19-year-old travelled today to complete a move to the League of Ireland Premier Division side - whose season starts in mid-February. It’s a first loan move of Best’s career, with the versatile defender having made 13 first team appearances last campaign and three this season.

Bohemians boss Alan Reynolds said: “I am delighted to get Kian on board. He comes with a really good pedigree having played a significant number of games at a very high level in the English Championship with Preston. He is exactly the kind of quality that will strengthen our squad.

Kian Best | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“He is a really exciting talent, he’s young and is clearly hungry to push on. He respects the league, is delighted to join the club and has made a brave decision to move away from home to push himself forward. Left-back is a position we wanted to strengthen.

“We have taken our time to find the right fit, as we are with other positions, but we want to get the right players for the right positions and I feel we have done that with Kian, who is a really stylish left-back that we are really looking forward to working with.”

“I’m delighted to be here and show what I can do.”

On the move Best said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started. It’s been a bit of a whirlwind few days and I’m delighted to be here and to show what I can do. I know about the league. I’ve played with a lot of Irish players and they speak very highly of the league.

“I know Greg Cunningham at Galway well from his time at Preston. I spoke to Robbie Brady too, and he told me how good the standard here is and how coming here would be a really good move for me. I’ve had a really good year or so with Preston, the experience of playing for the first team at my age. It’s made me want to play more and that’s what I want to do here.

“I’ve spoken to the manager here and I’m looking forward to how he wants to play. I’m a defender first and foremost, but I like to get the ball at my feet, be creative and make things happen. I know the first game of the season at the Aviva Stadium is going to be a massive occasion for the club so I’ll be working really hard over the next few weeks because I want to be a part of that.”