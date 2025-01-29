Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE defender broke on to the first team scene last season

Preston North End defender Kian Best is close to securing a loan move to Bohemians, the Lancashire Post understands.

The 19-year-old is believed to have travelled today to complete a temporary switch to the League of Ireland club - whose season starts on February 16 against Shamrock Rovers. Alan Reynolds’ side finished eighth in the division last campaign.

It would be a first loan move of Best’s career, with the teenager having broken on to the first team scene last season - straight out of Preston’s academy. He was thrust straight on to the Championship stage due to injury issues in the squad and played 13 matches over the course of the campaign.

Kian Best | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

This year, Best has drifted out of the senior squad picture. The left-footed defender has made two substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup. Last year he earned a first England Under-19 call-up and transfer speculation with Al-Ettifaq emerged in the summer window, but nothing transpired.

Best’s future at his hometown club remains unclear given that his contract expires in the summer. He would be joining an Irish club who, this week, are said to be weighing up a deal for ex-Sheffield United £10million forward Lys Mousset.

“Kian needs minutes...”

Former PNE boss Ryan Lowe brought Best off the bench for the 2024/25 opener at home to Sheffield United, but Heckingbottom - who was appointed in late August - has only handed him 52 minutes.

Those came in the Arsenal and Harrogate Town cup ties; Best has been an unused substitute on 11 occasions in the league. A January loan is something the North End boss feels is vital for the defender.

“Yean, Kian needs game time,” said Heckingbottom recently. “I’ve spoken with Kian about that. Kian needs minutes, loans.

“Yeah, there's opportunities for two or three players to go out and get game time. Plus, a couple of younger boys as well. And yeah, because we need that. We need income.”