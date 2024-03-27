Preston North End supporters have watched some fine players pull on the white jersey over the years - but there have been flawed signings too.

For some, things just simply didn't work out at Deepdale. And those players, regardless of the success they may or may not have enjoyed elsewhere in their careers, are never forgotten. But, who do the PNE faithful consider to be some of the poorest recruits?

We asked that question on social media and received a sizable response. Comments flooded in and fans debated amongst themselves. We've already produced a list of the shouts for North End's best signing, but what about the other side of the argument?

Here's 13 of the names that cropped up, in no particular order.

1 . Ian Ashbee Signed in January 2011, by his old Hull City boss, Phil Brown. Was named as captain that summer, but went on to terminate his contract by mutual consent in February.

2 . Anthony Elding Spent less than two months on loan from Grimsby Town, in the 2012/13 season. He played five games, without scoring. Graham Westley had coached him at Stevenage.

3 . Kevin Nicholls Signed from Leeds United, in June 2007, for a reported fee of £750,000. Played 18 games in total, leaving in August 2008.

4 . Velice Sumulikoski Famously signed, for £400,000, instead of Charlie Adam - who went on to fire rivals, Blackpool, to promotion. Sumulikoski played 15 games for PNE and left in May 2010.