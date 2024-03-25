Preston North End fans have been treated to some wonderful players at Deepdale down the years.

They've brought great joy to the Lilywhites faithful, with players from all corners of the world proud to play with the club badge on their chests. But who do PNE fans believe are the best signings the club have made in their life times?

We asked that question via our social media channels - and the response with phenomenal. Hundreds responded as fans debated who represented the best value for money and who simply proved to be the best footballers brought in by North End in order to boast the club's ambitions.

Here's 17 of the most popular names that kept cropping up, in no particular order.

Brian Mooney The former Liverpool winger proved an instant success at North End in 1987 and quickly became a darling of the club. Initially arriving on loan before PNE forked out £25,000 for his services, the Dubliner played 128 games for Preston and scored 26 goals. He was named the club's official player of the year in 1988–89.

Youl Mawene The defender was part of three Championship play-off campaigns following his free transfer move from Derby in 2004. Featured more than 170 times for the Lilywhites and was named 2004-05 Preston player of the season.

Sean Gregan Signed from Darlington during thr 1996-97 season, Gregan went on to make 212 appearances for the Lilywhites and helped guide the club to the 1999-2000 Second Division title. According to Facebook user Glynn Hoyle, Gregan was the 'best midfielder and leader on the pitch'.

Andy Saville Signed from Birmingham City, the striker scored 30 goals as PNE won the 1995-96 Third Division title. Was the division's top goalscorer that season, too.