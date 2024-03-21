PNE players

Preston North End's squad will no doubt change again this summer - with manager Ryan Lowe set for his sixth transfer window as Lilywhites boss.

For now, the focus is firmly on resting and recharging over the break. When PNE return to action, at home to Rotherham United next Friday, North End will have nine games to try and break into the play-off spots. Lowe's side occupy ninth spot in the table, but have one game in hand on sixth placed Norwich City - who are five points better off.

International breaks always present an opportunity to look both back and forward, though. And if this season doesn't end in success for Preston, the challenge next campaign will of course be to keep progressing and go one better. Improving the playing squad goes hand-in-hand with that, so who will almost certainly be sticking around? And who is likely to leave in the coming months?

Those under long-term contracts are Ali McCann, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic and Ben Whiteman. And while every player has a price, it would be a surprise to see any of those four depart Deepdale this summer. The same can be said for stalwart Brad Potts - who is contracted until 2026. And as for those with 15 months left on their contract, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Will Keane, Liam Lindsay, Duane Holmes and Freddie Woodman all look good bets to stay. You would hope the same goes for Emil Riis, though a player of his talent could always attract suitors.

In terms of departures, experienced duo Ched Evans and Greg Cunningham could well leave PNE upon the expiry of their contracts. Evans has had a difficult 12 months, having remarkably returned to the football pitch after his serious medical condition. He has made 15 appearances this campaign, but a knee injury has seen him sidelined since early January. As for Cunningham, the defender has been limited to nine appearances.