Preston North End's Duane Holmes with Manager Ryan LowePreston North End's Duane Holmes with Manager Ryan Lowe
All 19 of Ryan Lowe’s signings as Preston North End manager ranked and rated

The PNE boss has had four transfer windows to wheel and deal in since becoming manager at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 11th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made 19 signings in total during his time at the Deepdale helm.

Eight of those arrived this summer, with nine recruits brought in over the course of the 2022/23 season. In Lowe’s first transfer window - January 2022 - the Liverpudlian added two players. One of those was Bambo Diaby, who had already been training with the club prior to the boss’ arrival.

We have now had a go at ranking every signing made by Lowe at PNE, with a rating excluded for those players recruited this summer - given the infancy their respective Preston careers are in.

Yet to see him in action with the Liverpool loan man returning from a recurrence of his knee injury suffered last season. Can hopefully play a big part once fit.

1. 19. Calvin Ramsay - N/A

Yet to see him in action with the Liverpool loan man returning from a recurrence of his knee injury suffered last season. Can hopefully play a big part once fit.

Showed promise after getting himself fit and into the team, but ended up leaving the club after four months due to silly complications during talks in the summer

2. 18. Josh Onomah - 4/10

Showed promise after getting himself fit and into the team, but ended up leaving the club after four months due to silly complications during talks in the summer

Cannot judge the striker yet given his lack of minutes but he is back fit, in contention and can hopefully be a positive, long-term signing for PNE given his three-year contract

3. 17. Layton Stewart - N/A

Cannot judge the striker yet given his lack of minutes but he is back fit, in contention and can hopefully be a positive, long-term signing for PNE given his three-year contract

An exciting loan addition at the time, but it didn’t quite work out as hoped with Delap. Had moments but couldn’t put a run together. Did play a part in PNE’s last gasp equaliser against Blackburn.

4. 16. Liam Delap - 5/10

An exciting loan addition at the time, but it didn't quite work out as hoped with Delap. Had moments but couldn't put a run together. Did play a part in PNE's last gasp equaliser against Blackburn.

