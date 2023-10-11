All 19 of Ryan Lowe’s signings as Preston North End manager ranked and rated
The PNE boss has had four transfer windows to wheel and deal in since becoming manager at Deepdale
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made 19 signings in total during his time at the Deepdale helm.
Eight of those arrived this summer, with nine recruits brought in over the course of the 2022/23 season. In Lowe’s first transfer window - January 2022 - the Liverpudlian added two players. One of those was Bambo Diaby, who had already been training with the club prior to the boss’ arrival.
We have now had a go at ranking every signing made by Lowe at PNE, with a rating excluded for those players recruited this summer - given the infancy their respective Preston careers are in.