Josh Onomah is being linked with a move to PNE this morning, another midfielder North End could add to their ranks.

But how does another player in the middle of the park fit into the squad when it is, and has been, one of the most packed areas for some time?

Well, manager Ryan Lowe wanted an attacking-minded player if he was to sign someone, and Onomah fits into that category.

He wants someone that can play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, the latter suits him. Alan Browne has also recently been moved away from the middle to right wing back and is seen as an option there for the forseeable future, freeing up a spot.

Lowe also said that the deal must suit the Lilywhites and with his contract cancelled at Fulham over the last day, he can now move for nothing, only his wages must fit into PNE’s structure.

With three outgoings so far - Sean Maguire, Mikey O’Neill and Adam O’Reilly - and the club working on a fourth - Matthew Olosunde - there is room in the budget for PNE to bring one more in should they feel the right deal has come about.

Reports are suggesting that’s the case, with the 25-year-old now available. He has experience at the top level, with 24 appearances in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, and he has also won promotion from the Championship twice with the latter.