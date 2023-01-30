Preston North End transfer deadline day: Live updates and rumours as Fulham star is linked
The winter transfer window closes this evening, at 11pm, meaning that clubs up and down the country will be looking to get deals done throughout the day.
How teams get on in the final hours of the transfer window could shape the rest of their season, and with PNE just two points off the play-off places, they are no different.
North End have brought in two so far this month, and could be in for one more.
We will have everything that develops today below – all the rumours, developments and confirmed news.
Josh Onomah is being linked with a move to PNE this morning, another midfielder North End could add to their ranks.
But how does another player in the middle of the park fit into the squad when it is, and has been, one of the most packed areas for some time?
Well, manager Ryan Lowe wanted an attacking-minded player if he was to sign someone, and Onomah fits into that category.
He wants someone that can play out wide or as an attacking midfielder, the latter suits him. Alan Browne has also recently been moved away from the middle to right wing back and is seen as an option there for the forseeable future, freeing up a spot.
Lowe also said that the deal must suit the Lilywhites and with his contract cancelled at Fulham over the last day, he can now move for nothing, only his wages must fit into PNE’s structure.
With three outgoings so far - Sean Maguire, Mikey O’Neill and Adam O’Reilly - and the club working on a fourth - Matthew Olosunde - there is room in the budget for PNE to bring one more in should they feel the right deal has come about.
Reports are suggesting that’s the case, with the 25-year-old now available. He has experience at the top level, with 24 appearances in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, and he has also won promotion from the Championship twice with the latter.
At 25, North End could potentially tie him down for his peak years and allow him to settle into a new home, with the former England youth international highly rated when coming through the ranks at White Hart Lane.
Liam Delap quickly followed Tom Cannon through the door at Deepdale, another striker and another loan.
Delap had spent the first half of the season on loan in the Championship with Stoke City but North End swooped in to take the Manchester City youngster on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old, who has already played Champions League football for his parent club, got an early debut off the bench, coming on after half an hour against Norwich City with his side 3-0 down.
Like Cannon, he’s shown early promise but still goes in search of his first goal, and was cup tied for North End’s last game against Tottenham in the FA Cup.
Tom Cannon was the first man through the door this month, joining 10 days into the January transfer window.
The Everton loanee was linked with a move to PNE well before it happened and has since gone on to make three appearances for his new club.
He is yet to score his first goal for North End but is already showing signs that he is a positive addition and has plenty to offer going into the second half of the season.
We’re into the final day of the January transfer window and PNE have not categorically counted themselves out of being active today, so we live in hope.
North End are after a forward players, be it an attacking midfielder, wide player or someone to play off the strikers, but will a move materialise?