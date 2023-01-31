Preston North End confirm signing of midfielder just hours after his release from Premier League Fulham

Onomah signs a short term deal until the end of the season, ending his five-and-a-half hour search for a new club after having his contract at Fulham cancelled earlier this afternoon.

The 25-year-old has played twice this season in the Premier League for the Cottagers, against West Ham United and Manchester United, but has also won promotion from the Championship twice whilst at Craven Cottage.

Speaking to the PNE website after signing for the club, Onomah said: “I’m someone who enjoys football and I believe if a manager shares that same interest then that’s something that will definitely persuade me to come.

New Preston North End signing Josh Onomah. Credit: Ian Robinson/PNEFC

“He’s told me his philosophy and everything he does, and that’s made me want to come.

“I can’t wait to meet all the lads and get straight to it straight away, and I can’t wait to start playing football again.

“I think at this stage of my career it’s very important and I believe I can do that here with the players’ help and the gaffer.

“He’s spoken to me about it and he’s someone I trust, and I believe he can get me playing my best football.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur academy product is North End’s third signing of the January transfer window, after securing the signings of Tom Cannon and Liam Delap from Everton and Manchester City respectively on loan.

Onomah will wear the no.17 shirt whilst at Deepdale and manager Ryan Lowe revealed he had been tracking the midfielder for a bit of time.

He said: “I’m really pleased to get Josh through the door. He came on our radar earlier in the season and he’s someone who arrives with experience of promotion out of the division.

“He’s a big, powerful, strong attacking midfielder, and once we knew he was going to be available, we acted very quickly to get the deal done to beat numerous clubs to his signature.

“We’re aware he hasn’t played many minutes this season, but we’ll get him up to match speed and I’m sure he’ll be a real coup for us.