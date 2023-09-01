Preston North End transfer deadline day RECAP as Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar sign on
All the news from Deepdale on transfer deadline day as PNE get late business done ahead of Saturday’s trip to Stoke City
It’s transfer deadline day and Preston North End have made two signings in the final hours of the window.
The Lilywhites were looking to build on their six signings of Will Keane, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer, Jack Whatmough, Calvin Ramsay and Layton Stewart. Manager Ryan Lowe was desperate for additions in attack, with PNE having seen their hopes over a Tom Cannon loan return dashed.
North End, though, moved quickly on to other targets. Milutin Osmajic has been snapped up on a permanent transfer from Cadiz, with the Montenegro international penning a four-year deal at Deepdale. The 24-year-old is believed to have broken Preston’s transfer record. Stoke City, CSKA Moscow and Hellas Verona were all linked with the player.
Also through the door is FC Basel forward, Liam Millar, on a season-long loan deal. The ex-Liverpol man has spent the last two years in Switzerland and now returns to England, for a first crack at the Championship.
Preston face Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, away from home. Having picked up 10 points from their first four Championship matches, the Lilywhites will be keen to pick up some more as they head into the international break.
Summer 2023 reflections
It was one big job this summer for Preston North End who, at the end of another long and testing transfer window, can certainly reflect on their work with a degree of content. Plenty of business was required from the Lilywhites, who left it late but managed to bolster Ryan Lowe’s threadbare attack with two deadline day additions.
PNE fans assess the window
Business done for PNE
Confirmation here from North End, that they’re finished for the summer transfer window.
Eight in: Ramsay (loan), Keane, Frokjaer, Holmes, Whatmough, Stewart, Osmajic, Millar (loan)
Ex-PNE man on the move
Last season’s loan star, Alvaro Fernandez, is heading to Granada on loan according to Sky Sports.
Troy Parrott has gone to Excelsior Rotterdam, while Liam Delap is with Hull City for the season.
Tom Cannon’s move to Leicester City has not yet been confirmed...
Neither expected to play tomorrow
Ryan Lowe was hopeful of having one of his new recruits signed on in time for tomorrow’s match at Stoke City, but the Lancashire Post understands that neither player will be in tomorrow’s squad.
Both signings are subject to international clearance, so we can expect to see Millar and Osmajic in PNE colours after the international break.
Not expecting any more business
We are not expecting PNE to sign anyone else tonight, but you would never say never in the transfer window.
The good thing for North End is that they have got the two deals they wanted over the line, with four hours of the night left.
Liam Millar confirmed!
Preston North End have completed the loan signing of Liam Millar from FC Basel.
The 23-year-old left Liverpool for Basel in 2021 and is a Canada international. He has represented his country 21 times and struggled for goals last season at club level, but netted 10 in 46 appearances in his first season in Switzerland. He becomes PNE’s eighth signing of the summer.
Milutin Osmajic confirmed
Preston North End have signed Cadiz striker Milutin Osmajic for an undisclosed fee.
The Lilywhites have snapped up the Montenegro international on transfer deadline day, with him putting pen-to-paper on a permanent deal at Deepdale. The 24-year-old was linked with Stoke City, CSKA Moscow and Hellas Verona in the last week, but PNE have got a deal over the line. He has signed a four-year deal at Deepdale
Osmajic absent
Milutin Osmajic - reportedly on his way to PNE for £2.15million - is not in Cadiz’ match day squad for their game against Villarreal tonight.