It’s transfer deadline day and Preston North End have made two signings in the final hours of the window.

The Lilywhites were looking to build on their six signings of Will Keane, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer, Jack Whatmough, Calvin Ramsay and Layton Stewart. Manager Ryan Lowe was desperate for additions in attack, with PNE having seen their hopes over a Tom Cannon loan return dashed.

North End, though, moved quickly on to other targets. Milutin Osmajic has been snapped up on a permanent transfer from Cadiz, with the Montenegro international penning a four-year deal at Deepdale. The 24-year-old is believed to have broken Preston’s transfer record. Stoke City, CSKA Moscow and Hellas Verona were all linked with the player.

Also through the door is FC Basel forward, Liam Millar, on a season-long loan deal. The ex-Liverpol man has spent the last two years in Switzerland and now returns to England, for a first crack at the Championship.

Preston face Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, away from home. Having picked up 10 points from their first four Championship matches, the Lilywhites will be keen to pick up some more as they head into the international break.