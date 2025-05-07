Ryan Ledson | Camera Sport

The Preston North End midfielder is leaving the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract

Best mate Brad Potts by his side, surrounded by team mates and being serenaded by the Preston North End away faithful, in the Bristol sunshine, after securing survival. Ryan Ledson is stood smiling, applauding, hugging... just taking all of it in, quite clearly. As much as the midfielder made it known he would’ve loved to stay beyond seven years, in that moment - among some sadness no doubt - there must’ve been a sense of peace with the decision made.

This really isn’t how it always goes when it comes to leaving a football club; not every player gets to say goodbye in a good way. Some of the magnificent servants to depart North End during Covid didn’t get one at all. Ledson is someone who has worn his heart on his sleeve since arriving in 2018. Fuelled by emotion and feel, few would’ve appreciated this quite as much as him. His relentless performance, the team’s result and outcome of the day, of course the icing on the cake.

It is to the Liverpudlian’s credit that, regardless of the contract situation, manager Paul Heckingbottom trusted him to start such a vital match. Not every game is made for Ledson but he has his occasions, and always felt like someone you’d want in the trenches with you. Preston were absolutely there at Ashton Gate and he, once again, poured everything he had on to the pitch, in quest of the points. Undoubtedly, it is Ledson’s personality, relatability, and probably imperfections which made him the popular figure he was.

The number 18 does not hail from the city but may well have done; Ledson was someone many North End supporters will have seen themselves in. Graft was guaranteed whenever he crossed the white line. While never afraid to call out fan criticism of his team mates in the media, there was a consistent effort to engage with the North End faithful and do them proud. It speaks volumes that his exit will probably hurt most for some fans, in a summer which will see PNE’s number one and top league scorer also likely leave.

That is because Ledson made you feel things as a spectator, and he is a fighter. The midfielder, pretty much, went in and out of the XI for seven years but, for so long, refused to lie down and accept his time was up. He had fierce competition in that midfield and all four of his managers spoke highly of him, while team mates clearly appreciated him. Ledson will go with few regrets but one shame is that fans never saw him, in the flesh, at his best - that being the 2020/21 season, when he won Player of the Year.

The journey could’ve continued and Ledson wouldn’t have been a problem; Heckingbottom spoke about the player in glowing terms whenever asked. But with every other midfielder under contract, and so much work to be done this summer as PNE strive to improve, it’s not a bad time to let someone else have a go. Ledson also deserves to lead from the front, week-in-week-out, for a club. He will not be short of suitors and whoever secures his signature will get total commitment, old-school bite and raw passion.

In years to come, Ledson can look back and know his effort in the white shirt was unwavering; those who watched him will do the same. Along with the big tackles, individual moments are there to cherish: his winning spot-kick against Fulham this season, and sizzler at Morecambe, just a couple of highlights. The moments as a team will be what he looks back on, mind, as that’s what Ledson was all about. But as far as his own final one goes, that will stay in his heart no doubt. He gave it his all, and he absolutely hates Blackpool.

