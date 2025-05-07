Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Everton and Oxford United man will leave Deepdale after seven years

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Ledson will leave Preston North End upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

Reports had emerged over recent weeks that the midfielder’s long stint at Deepdale would be coming to an end and it has now been confirmed by PNE. Ledson signed from Oxford United in the summer of 2018 and went on to make 215 appearances, scoring seven goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won the Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year, and Players’ POTY, in the 2020/21 season. Ledson wore the armband on a number of occasions and started last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side secured safety in the Championship.

“This club means so much to me.”

“I’ve had the best seven years that I could have asked for,” said Ledson. “This club means so much to me. I want to thank everyone at the club, from the staff behind the scenes to the owner and Peter (Ridsdale). Thank you to the fans too for all the support you’ve given me over the years.

“I’m glad my last game for the club went as well as it did and I could have that moment with the fans at the end. I’ve absolutely loved my time here and I wish everyone at the club nothing but the best for the future.”

Ledson made 32 appearances and scored three goals in his final season at North End. A return to Oxford - whom the midfielder made 80 appearances for before joining Preston - has been speculated in the media. Portsmouth have also been loosely credited with interest in the 27-year-old.

Your next PNE read: Whiteman opens up on 'tough' period amid plea to Deepdale faithful