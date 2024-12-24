Preston North End's confirmed Christmas Day decision ahead of facing Hull City explained by manager
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End’s players will have Christmas Day off ahead of facing Hull City on Boxing Day.
The Lilywhites were not brought into Euxton on December 25 under previous boss Ryan Lowe and manager Paul Heckingbottom will stick with that approach. The 47-year-old assured it’s a decision he thinks long and hard about every season.
“We will be off on Christmas Day,” said Heckingbottom last Thursday afternoon. “There are individual things, so some like to do bits. But, in terms of the club and the overall program no, we won’t be in on Christmas Day.
“But yeah, there will be little bits going on - whether it’s players having individual things to do or a satellite group doing a little bit. We won’t be in as we normally are prior to a game. I’ve given myself headaches in the past, thinking about it.
“Last time - to Christmas’ ago - it was a really tough decision and I found it really hard, until I’d made the decision. Then it was like: ‘Ah, perfect, weight off my shoulders... easy decision’. Looking back, there is no right or wrong.
“I just look at it that if it was the right thing to do - give a players the day off before a game - then you would do it every game. You don’t, so it is not. But then the trade off is, with it being Christmas and a special time and lots of different things going on, you get positives from that one off special occasion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.