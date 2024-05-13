PNE ticket office

Early bird season cards are now on sale ahead of the 2024/25 season

Preston North End’s new partnership with Ticketmaster has sparked some concern among the Deepdale faithful.

The Lilywhites have a new ticketing provider for the 2024/25 season, with Ticketmaster providing a new system with ‘impressive functionality to enhance and simplify the supporter buying journey, whether that be online or in person via the ticket office’.

Accessible tickets can now be bought online and fans can exchange or upgrade tickets, while Apple Pay can be used to purchase. Monday morning saw early bird season cards for 2024/25 go on sale, with fans required to activate their existing accounts for the new system.

The news regarding Ticketmaster did not go down overly well on social media, though. And some Coventry City supporters weighed in with the frustration they have experienced. PNE swiftly addressed admin fee fears by confirming none will apply to season card purchases - but that match tickets will come with a 50p charge per ticket.

Commenting on X, @mitchw05 said: ‘50p now, 20 quid not long into the season everyone knows how TM works. Not to mention they're useless when there's an issue with tickets. This should be fun’. @jamiecwpne posted: It “starts” at 50p. Give it 6 months, a year. We know how TM operate. Reconsider this @pnefc. Incredibly naive decision, made with complete disregard of fans.’

@PrestonChris questioned: ‘How is this an improvement for the fans?’ and @ChapTower commented: ‘Why? What possible good does this serve the supporters? Ticketmaster is not a well-respected company and that 50p charge will soon rise. This is not going to end well.’ @WillAtherton reacted with: ‘Nice to see fans consulted on something that only effects them’.

