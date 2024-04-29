Preston North End have announced their early-bird season-ticket prices for the 2024-25 season.

The Championship campaign will be the Lilywhites’ 10th in English football’s second tier, following promotion from League One in 2015.

Fans will be asked to pay an extra 5% to watch Ryan Lowe’s side in action based on last summer’s initial season-card entry price into Deepdale. However, those keen to snap up a ticket before Monday, June 17 - the cut-off date for the latest early-bird scheme - will do so knowing that this year’s price will remain in place for the 2025-26 campaign.

The club maintains it is offering ‘one of the most affordable packages in the Championship’, with an adult expected to pay less than £13 per game if he/she signs up between Monday, May 13, and the mid-June date set out.

But what can you expect to pay under the new arrangements? Here’s a breakdown on what is soon to be available - and what you could pay if you do not take advantage of the early-bird window.

Adult

A standard early-bird adult ticket will go up from £280 (Alan Kelly Town End and family zone) to £294. Those supporters who prefer the Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion will pay £315 for the privilege, which is £15 more than last summer’s price. A Premium ticket has increased from £380 to £399, which again represents an increase of five percent.

Missing out on the early-bird prices will see an adult season-ticket holder paying £420 (Alan Kelly Town End and family zone), £495 (Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion) and £550 (Premium). Those prices are up between 2.8 and 5% on last year’s prices.

Last season, an adult was deemed someone between the age of 25-64. This seasomn the age range is 23-64.

Senior (65+)

Like an adult ticket, a standard early-bird senior ticket will go up from £280 (Alan Kelly Town End and family zone) to £294. Those supporters who prefer the Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion will pay £315 for the privilege, which is £15 more than last summer’s price. A Premium ticket has also increased from £380 to £399, which again represents an increase of five percent.

Missing out on the early-bird prices will see a senior season-ticket holder paying £325 (Alan Kelly Town End and family zone), £345 (Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion) and £440 (Premium). Those prices are between 4.5 and 4.8% on last year’s prices.

Under-23 (19-22)

Last season, this category was named ‘Young Adult’, with those aged between 19-24 eligible. The price of an early-bird ticket here has also changed, with personnel in this category expected to pay £294 (Alan Kelly Town End and family zone), £315 (Sir Tom Finney Stand and Invincibles Pavilion) and £399 (Premium), with each increase representing a 5% mark-up.

Missing out on the early-bird prices will see an under-23 season-ticket holder paying £325 (Alan Kelly Town End and family zone), £345 (Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion) and £440 (Premium). Those prices are between 4.5 and 4.8% on last year’s prices.

Under-19 (14-18)

Previously a ‘Junior’, fans in this age group will pay the following: £131 (Alan Kelly Town End), which is an increase of £6 on last year; £84 (family zone), which is an increase of £4; £131 (Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion), which is up £6; and £131 (Premium) - also a £6 increase. No price hike here is more than 5%.

Missing out on the early-bird prices will see an under-19 season-ticket holder paying £150 (Alan Kelly Town End), £100 family zone), £150 (Sir Tom Finney Stand or the Invincibles Pavilion) and £150 (Premium).

Under-14 (11-13)

Same as the above. Although, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an over 18.

Under-11 (0-10)

Free. Although, all children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an over 18.

Disabled supporters @ pitch level

Fans in this category will pay £240 for all sections, which is the same price afforded to fans in last season’s Adult Disabled Supporters and Concessions Disabled supporters sections. Although a Premium ticket is down £20.

These prices will rise to £325 from 9am on Monday, June 17.

What else is there to know?

Season cards will be available to buy from 9am on Monday, May 13, from the ticket office – in person or over the phone on 0344 856 1966 – and fans can also buy online from the club website.

Supporters will pay in accordance with the age they will be on August 10, 2024.

Supporters with a 2023-24 season card will have their seats reserved until the close of play on Saturday, June 15 from the ticket office and until 8.30am online on Monday, June 17. After this point, any seats which have not been renewed will become available for all supporters to purchase.

There will also be an option for supporters to pay for their 2024-25 season card in instalments, with full details to be confirmed.