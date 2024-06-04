PNE fans

The early bird season card prices remain on offer to PNE supporters

Preston North End season card sales have been strong so far, with the Lilywhites’ early bird period still open for supporters.

The Deepdale outfit have confirmed that sales are ‘significantly up from the same stage of sales’ last season. The cheapest adult ticket, at £294, works out at less than £13 per match. And those prices will remain available for another week or so, yet.

Those who purchase will also secure the same price for their 2025/26 season card. The early bird savings are on offer until Saturday, 15 June at the ticket office and until Monday, 17 June online - 8:30am. Seats from last season will also be reserved until those two dates, respectively.