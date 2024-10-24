Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE captain Ben Whiteman recently picked up a one-game ban

Four Preston North End players are currently at risk of being suspended for one-match.

Rules state that players are automatically banned for one game, if they are booked five times in the first 19 fixtures of the season. PNE recently lost club captain Ben Whiteman, for the home game against Coventry City, due to that reason.

The cards are competition specific, but three North End men have been booked three times in the league and one player is sitting on four Championship yellows. Andrew Hughes has four against his name, while Robbie Brady, Ali McCann and Freddie Woodman are all on three.

With the season only 11 games in, the outfield players in particular will do well to avoid bans. McCann was booked against Oxford, Millwall and Burnley. Yellows were shown to Brady in the Oxford, Middlesbrough and Watford matches, while Woodman was cautioned against Boro, Burnley and Coventry.

Hughes’ four yellows came versus Middlesbrough, Blackburn, Burnley and Coventry. After Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle, the Lilywhites face Bristol City and Sunderland at home in the league - before heading down to Portsmouth, and then returning for a home match against Derby County.

After 19 games, the next bookmark is 37 matches. Players will be banned for two fixtures, if they are booked 10 times before then. With Whiteman having been shown a yellow card against Norwich City on Tuesday night, that is one for the captain to keep an eye on - as he is now on six.

A three-match suspension is imposed for 15 yellow cards in the 46 regular league fixtures. If a player racks up 20, then a punishment will be determined by a regulatory commission.