Championship home attendances: How Preston North End's support compares to Burnley, Derby County and rivals

By George Hodgson
Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 09:45 BST
A look at the average home attendances in the Championship this season

We are 11 matches into the 2024/25 Championship season, with Preston North End sitting in 16th spot - on 13 points.

But, as ever, it’s an extremely tight division with just three points to ninth and four to 22nd. This weekend, Paul Heckingbottom’s team get back on the road - for a long trip down to Plymouth Argyle. A visit to Home Park follows consecutive home matches for PNE.

North End drew with Norwich City on Tuesday night, 2-2, following last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Coventry City. At Deepdale, Preston have been a solid force under Heckingbottom - with 11 points picked up and just two goals conceded.

But, how have the Lilywhites’ crowds at home compared to the rest of the league? There were 13,677 inside Deepdale for the Canaries clash - with 730 away supporters making a commendable effort to attend the match.

Average Championship home attendances in 2024/25

  1. Sunderland (40,737)
  2. Leeds United (36,274)
  3. Derby County (29,184)
  4. Sheffield United (27,233)
  5. Coventry City (26,966)
  6. Sheffield Wednesday (26,914)
  7. Norwich City (26,360)
  8. Middlesbrough (25,255)
  9. West Brom (24,797)
  10. Stoke City (22,713)
  11. Bristol City (22,008)
  12. Hull City (21,555)
  13. Portsmouth (20,237)
  14. Burnley (20,174)
  15. Cardiff City (19,577)
  16. Watford (19,496)
  17. Plymouth Argyle (16,692)
  18. Preston North End (16,221)
  19. Swansea City (15,836)
  20. Queens Park Rangers (15,373)
  21. Millwall (15,186)
  22. Blackburn Rovers (14,636)
  23. Luton Town (11,645)
  24. Oxford United (11,439)

